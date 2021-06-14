Studio Movie Grill hiring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Studio Movie Grill is holding a job fair at all locations this week.

The job fair is being held daily from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, a spokeswoman said. Bakersfield openings include positions for bartender, server, cook and restaurant manager.

“Opening hearts and minds one story at a time through the power of film and hospitality are at our core, and we’ve been at it for decades,” the chain said in a news release. “It’s a big ambition, and that’s why we need big talent. If that works for you, work with us.”

Studio Movie Grill is open in Bakersfield at 2733 Calloway Drive.