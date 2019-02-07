Students take part in Health and Human Services Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Some local students got a chance to learn about Kern Public Health and what goes into keeping the community safe.
High schoolers got to leave the classroom and get a lesson from the experts for Health and Human Services Day.
Director Matt Constantine says students were brought through a mock hospital to try and diagnose illnesses and figure out if the illness could spread.
Students got to analyze lab samples with Public Health employees.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
