Students take part in Health and Human Services Day

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 12:03 AM PST

Updated: Feb 07, 2019 12:03 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Some local students got a chance to learn about Kern Public Health and what goes into keeping the community safe.

High schoolers got to leave the classroom and get a lesson from the experts for Health and Human Services Day.

Director Matt Constantine says students were brought through a mock hospital to try and diagnose illnesses and figure out if the illness could spread.

Students got to analyze lab samples with Public Health employees.

