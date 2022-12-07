BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is one gift you can give this holiday that no one will want to return, donating your time and giving back to your community.

Bakersfield Christian High School did just that as students loaded onto a bus early this morning and were sent to various places in Bakersfield, hoping to make a difference in the community. The project included helping over nine local non-profits and consisted of activities like picking up trash, making food for the homeless and wrapping gifts for those in need.

“For the community and for the students, we really want to take the love of Christ and show that as a follower of Christ, we can love our neighbors,” said Spiritual Formation Director Jay Johnson.

This day of service was not wasted for students, like for student Anabell Hinojosa.

“I know there are people in this world or in this community that don’t have as much stuff as we do, so I’m really excited to do this because it’s my first time doing it, but I just want to give back to the people that are in need,” said Hinojosa.

But for others, like student Sadie Martinez, it was even more valuable to do it as an entire school.

“I love seeing more than one person like enjoy helping, and it’s not just these people, it’s our whole school, so I really enjoy that,” said Martinez.

All lending a hand in each gift wrapped, meal served, or piece of trash picked up to make a difference in just one person’s day.