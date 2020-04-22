Students react to KHSD’s Pass/No pass grading system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As the Coronavirus disrupts education across our county, moving classes to online and shutting campuses, the Kern High School District has announced a pass/no pass grading system for the spring and summer semester.

The goal is to not penalize students for circumstances out of their control, but not everyone agrees with the plan.

Students will have the opportunity to improve their grades this quarter but if they don’t boost them they will fail.

Transcripts will indicate pass or no pass instead of grades. That means someone who squeaks by will get the same grade as someone who excels.

“If I put in all the work to get the grade, why should they get the same grade if they didn’t put in the same work or work ethic to get it,” said Stockdale High School senior, Hayleigh Rizo.

“Personally, it’s just the one semester,” said Centennial High School senior, Eren Salyer. “Colleges can see my GPA, they can see I’m involved in my community.”

Others find it fair.

“It considers students who are unable to have devices and are having a more difficult time with the coronavirus,” said Salyer.

Kat Clowes, a student guidance counselor, says college and universities will be aware and understanding of the change.

Still she advises all high school juniors to continue working hard towards college application season.

“We advise students to make sure their essays are really strong, you’re describing the activities you’re doing in a way they make you stand out,” said Clowes.

While universities have eliminated the SAT and ACT requirement for 2021 applicants, she recommends juniors still try to take both tests this fall.

“It’s part of their comprehensive review,” said Clowes. UC’s use a 14 point comprehensive review to evaluate candidates and the ACT and SAT are part of it. You will not get penalized if you don’t have a score, but if you do it gives more context to your application.”

Continuation school, workforce and independent studies students will not be given their third quarter grade. They will have to complete assigned course work to earn credits.