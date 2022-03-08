BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of students and parents packed Monday night’s Kern High School District board meeting, united under a rallying cry — Justice for Jackson.

“We’re all here tonight because we’re tired of seeing this over and over,” one student speaker said.

Kei Jackson’s former students and mentees said she left a mark on them, one that didn’t end when Jackson was terminated at Ridgeview High School last month. Jackson was allegedly terminated for “poor work performance,” but students say her classroom was a safe space for all.

“Miss Jackson has taught me to be Blackity, Black Black and what I mean by that is be comfortable in my own skin,” Kirsten Jimenez, who calls Jackson a ‘longtime mentor,’ said. “

I’ve never been so proud to be who I am, I’ve never been so excited to go to a historically Black college university (HBCU). She continued to make us be proud of who we are and to never be afraid of who you are in your own skin.”

Speakers called for Jackson’s reinstatement at Ridgeview and an investigation into Ridgeview principal Roger Sanchez. Some threatened school walkouts if the issue was not addressed.

Ridgeview officials could not be reached overnight for comment.