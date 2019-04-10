Local News

Students found inoperable rifle in case at Greenfield Middle School

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 03:14 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2019 03:49 PM PDT

Students found inoperable rifle in case at Greenfield Middle School

Students at Greenfield Middle School found a broken rifle inside of a gun case on campus. 

The inoperable and unloaded rifle was found on the west side of campus by the running track and near the perimeter of the school. That area is backed up to a neighborhood cult de sac, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. 

The surveillance video was checked to make sure the gun was not brought onto campus, according to Greenfield Unified School District.

Greenfield Unified School District believes it must have been thrown over the fence the night before. 

"The Gun was not there yesterday and it appeared this morning," said Assistant Superintendent Like Hogue. "It's unfortunate someone would have the audacity to throw a firearm into school grounds."

The gun has not been linked to any crimes, according to the sheriff's office. 

17news obtained this letter that was sent out to parents regarding the gun found on campus:

The letter reads:

April 10, 2019

Dear Parent(s): 

"I wanted to take a few moments and make you aware of a situation that occurred on the campus of Greenfield Middle School today. This morning at approximately 8:45 a.m. an abandoned inoperable/broken firearm was located along the fence line on the west side of the school campus. Law enforcement was contacted immediately and secured and thrown over the school fence in the evening hours when students were not present. Site and district administration are cooperating with law enforcement's investigation."

Sincerely, 

Luke Hogue

Assistant Superintendent of Personnel

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center