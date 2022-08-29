BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A student was found with marijuana and a firearm by school staff at Independence High School in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The school staff secured the firearm and marijuana without incident, according to KCSO. School staff contacted KCSO and deputies seized a loaded 9mm illegally manufactured firearm upon arrival.

The student was arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall on suspicion of being in possession of a weapon at school, possession of ammunition on school grounds and possession of marijuana on school grounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat, according to KCSO.