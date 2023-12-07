BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight is the night. Nine video production teams will showcase their short films, created at the Kern County Museum last month.

On Dec. 7, student films will be featured on the big screen during the Kern High Film Festival. Community volunteers will gather today to judge each entry starting at 5 p.m., at the Career Technical Education Center.

Last month, each team of KHSD students were given specific prompts and props to create compelling short stories. The teams of nine were limited to creating films within the Kern County Museum.

After the first, second and third place categories, the following awards will be given out: Best Cinematography, Best Actor and Actress, and Best Sound Design.