Student threatened to 'shoot up' junior high school in Taft, warrant says

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) -- A 13-year-old boy threatened to "shoot up" a junior high school in Taft and has been arrested, according to a recently filed court document.

Sheriff's deputies were notified on Thursday that a student at Lincoln Junior High School texted a threat, according to a search warrant. Another student reported the threat to school officials, believing it was credible as the student who allegedly sent the message was returning to school after several days of suspension.

Deputies said in the warrant they viewed the text message and arrested the student on suspicion of making criminal threats, the warrant states.

A search of the boy's residence turned up a black plastic replica revolver, black plastic replica M1 Garand rifle, plastic woodgrain replica long gun stock and black nylon holster with an elastic band, according to the warrant.