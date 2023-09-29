BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield City School District student lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital after attempting a spicy food challenge and the district issued a warning urging guardians to talk to their children about spicy food challenges.

BCSD officials say the student attempted the spicy noodle challenge Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a hospital.

The “One Chip Challenge” has caused hospitalization and death among teenagers and the spicy noodle challenge is also dangerous.

BCSD officials say the spicy food challenges are “glamorized on social media,” but participating in these challenges may have consequences.

Officials urge guardians to talk to their children about the pressures and consequences of participating in these challenges and behaviors.

Students should be reminded to not share or accept food from anyone, even classmates.