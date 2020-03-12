Student petition asks CSUB to move classes online due to coronavirus

A new Change.org petition is asking Cal State Bakersfield to move classes online due to the coronavirus.

The petition, which was created by students and has over 1,800 signatures, says that while CSUB has taken steps to protect students and employees from the virus, such as by changing food distribution and cancelling some activities, President Lynnette Zelezny needs to do more.

“We are asking the President and admin to take in (consideration) the risks, present or not, for the safety of all students and faculty and transition to an alternative way of educating for the time being, especially at this serious and delicate time in the United States and California,” the petition says.

CSUB has not announced any changes to how classes are being conducted.

Bakersfield College said today that they have begun moving classes online due to the pandemic.