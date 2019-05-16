Student athletes can get a free physical from Kern Medical on Saturday

Local high school athletes can get a free sports physical from Kern Medical on Saturday.

On Saturday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Kern Medical’s Columbus Street clinic, Kern Medical and the Kern High School District are providing the free sports physicals for high school athletes who may not otherwise be able to get one.

The Kern Medical clinic is located at 1111 Columbus St., Suite 1000.

Kern Medical says it hopes to lessen barriers for high schoolers to participate in sports that promote fitness, discipline and teamwork.

