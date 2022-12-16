BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video shared with 17 News shows a student punching a security staff member at North High School on Friday.

Kern High School District officials said a North High School student assaulted a campus security staffer as the staff member was trying to break up a separate fight.

17 News reviewed video of the incident appearing to show the staff member pulling a student off another when he’s confronted by another student and punched in the face. The staff member then falls back on the ground.

17 News has obtained the video but does not have permission from a parent who provided it to air it.

KHSD said school administrators and KHSD police are aware of the incident and “appropriate disciplinary action” is being taken.