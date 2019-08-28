Student arrested for alleged Snapchat threat to Kern High School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said officers arrested a high school student Tuesday for allegedly posting a social media threat against the Kern High School District.

In a social media post Tuesday evening, Bakersfield police said they received a tip from the FBI about a threat they found on Snapchat.

In a video, Bakersfield police Public Information Officer Sgt. Nathan McCauley said officers investigated and arrested the student for making criminal threats.

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Nathan McCauley, addresses an arrest that was made this morning in response to a threatening post made on Snapchat. Threats of mass violence are taken very seriously and investigated to the fullest extent. Please remember it is never okay to “joke” about acts of mass violence. #seesomethingsaysomething #bettertogether Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The threat appears to show a firearm and the words “dont go to school tmr.”

Bakersfield police did not specify a campus that may have been targeted and did not say where the student is enrolled.

McCauley asks if anyone sees any threats made towards schools to report it to law enforcement.