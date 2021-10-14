Student arrested at Fairfax Middle School

A student at Fairfax Middle School was arrested this morning and two schools were put on lockdown sending students and parents into a panic.

“My classmate came running into the classroom and she started screaming and we all looked at her and she said there was someone who pointed a gun at someone and everyone started freaking out and that’s when the intercom said it’s a lockout,” said 7th grader Ethan Martinez.

Around 8:30 a.m. the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called to Fairfax Middle School for reports of a student with a gun on campus. At that point KCSO advised Fairfax Middle School and other schools in the area to go on lockdown, including Mira Monte High School, Shirley Lane and Zephyr Elementary.

Deputies finally located the involved student at 9:56 a.m. and located a replica firearm and schools were taken off lockdown, according to KCSO. The replica firearm was a plastic airsoft handgun with orange color on the tip and handle, said Fairfax School District Superintendent Regina Green.

The juvenile was arrest for attempted robbery and criminal threats. The juvenile has been booked into juvenile hall.

Green encourages school staff, students and family to be vigilant and if you see something, say something.

Parents were notified through the parents square notification center and will be receiving an update soon, according to Green.

Anyone with more information on this incident should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or 661-322-4040.

This is the fourth Bakersfield student to be arrested in about two weeks.