Student accidentally brought backpack containing gun to elementary school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale Union School District officials say an elementary school student accidentally brought a backpack containing a handgun to school on Monday.

Upon realizing the backpack contained a gun, the American Elementary student gave the backpack to a teacher and the principal called Bakersfield police.

An investigation is ongoing.

District officials said the student inadvertently grabbed a family member’s backpack that morning instead of their own.

“I would like to commend the school staff for making safety their number one priority and handling the situation with great care,” Superintendent Sue Lemon said.