Strutt with a Mutt, fundraiser and adoption event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters, police officers and vets took to the runway Sunday afternoon for the “Strutt with a Mutt” adoption event.

The fundraiser featured not only adoptable dogs from city and county shelters, but from six local rescue shelters as well.

• Bakersfield Boxers & Bullies Rescue

• Boxers Mutts & Wiggle Butts Rescue

• H.A.L.T. Dog Rescue (Helping Animals Live Tomorrow)

• Hand Me Down Dog Rescue

• Mutts and Runts Rescue

• SOS Dog Rescue – Strength of Shadow

The dogs were escorted down the runway by local first responders, vets and other influential community members.

Plus, participating vendors were available offering dog-related products and services.

The proceeds from the event will go right back to all rescues and shelters featured in Sunday’s event.

17 News reporter Tabatha Mills was there to emcee.