BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire was reported northwest of Bakersfield on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the fire threatened structures near Rosedale Highway and Nord Avenue.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County Fire Department and Pacific Gas and Electric crews were on scene of the fire. Arson crews were also seen.

The fire appears to be extinguished.

This is a developing story.