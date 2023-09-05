MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire has been reported near McFarland on Tuesday night.

The fire is reportedly located on Peterson Road.

The fire is also causing road closures in the area, according to Kern County. Peterson Road is closed from Browning Road to Scheitlin Avenue, and Scheitlin Avenue is closed from Elmo Highway to Peterson Road, they said.

Flames and clouds of smoke could be seen in the area. Units are currently on scene.

Avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story.