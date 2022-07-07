BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire destroyed a vacant home in central Bakersfield Thursday and neighbors tell 17 News it was only a matter of time before it finally burned down.

The fire was reported broke out just after 7 a.m. at California Avenue and Pine Street across from Bakersfield High School.

Viewer video of the fire sent to 17 News showed smoke billowing from the home that appeared to be completely engulfed in flames. Bakersfield Fire Department crews responded.

Bakersfield Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire on California Avenue near Bakersfield High School. (KGET)

BFD officials said the structure was vacant and was a total loss. Another vacant home directly west suffered exterior damage, according to officials.

Amber Smith, a resident who lives in the area, said the destruction was inevitable with no action taken on the home.

“I moved in about five years ago and ever since then this house has been boarded up and abandoned. … I’ve talked to neighbors who have tried to get a hold of the owner, I’ve tried to get a hold of the owner myself and nothing’s been done.”

Officials said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.