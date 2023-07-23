BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire in southwest Bakersfield is blocking traffic as of noon on Sunday.

According to reports, the fire is located at 5601 District Blvd. and was reported at approximately 8:51 a.m. Westbound traffic on District Boulevard has been blocked at Grissom Street and eastbound traffic has been blocked just east of Ashe Road.

The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department have responded to this incident. The Bakersfield Police Department is providing traffic control.

Mike Lencioni, Battalion Chief of Bakersfield Fire, told 17 News that the fire was in a building that houses treated lumber.

“The fire was inside the building and the building had literally stacks and stacks of lumber,” Lencioni told 17 News. “They were able to kinda knock it down, but the fire is deep-seated in that lumber, so it’s taking a while to, systematically with forklifts pulling out the burning material, extinguish the fire.”

Bakersfield Hazmat and PG&E are also on scene.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building in multiple areas of town. The smoke was seen moving to the southeast.

This is a developing story.