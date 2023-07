BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out on the corner of Ashe and Houghton Rd. on Sunday afternoon.

Kern County and Bakersfield Fire Departments battled the blaze the ultimately burned up some of the backyard of the house as well. The fire reportedly started just after 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the structure fire is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.