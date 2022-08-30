BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire in south Bakersfield on Baldwin Road led to a gas leak on Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The department said the fire started at around 7 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, one home was engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the attic of a second home, but crews were able to knock down the fire before it did any more damage.

The original fire burned through a gas meter, causing a gas leak and prompting evacuations in the surrounding area, according to BFD.

PG&E was called out to cap the leak, according to the department. There is no update yet on how the fire started.