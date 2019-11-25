Structure fire in Rosamond killing one

A fire broke out in Rosamond this morning killing one person.

The Kern County Fire Department was called out to the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue in Rosamond around 4:44 a.m. for a structure fire with a possible occupant inside. When firefighters arrived a detached garage at the residents was fully engulfed in flames and producing heavy smoke. Due to the conditions of the fire, firefighters were unable to fight the fire from the interior. The fire did not spread to the adjacent structures.

The firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but when searching the structure a deceased person was found. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated when more details become available.