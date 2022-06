BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a structure fire reported on the 2400 block of McCray Street near North Highschool at 12:19 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website.

The video shows a plume of smoke coming out of the apartment building. In the video people are seen standing off to the side watching the fire crews put out the flames.

We reached out to the Kern County Fire Department for more information. This is a developing story.