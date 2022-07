BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire was reported in East Bakersfield at the 500 block of Lake Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the PulsePoint website.

In the video sent in by Brandon Barraza you can see flames engulfing a home and fire crews working to put out the flames.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or whether anyone was injured.