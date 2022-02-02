Structure fire in East Bakersfield, drivers should avoid the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire has broken out in an East Bakersfield neighborhood and is causing congestion in the roadways.

The Bakersfield Fire Department was called out to the corner of N. Kern Street and Irene Street for a structure fire around 10:58 a.m., according to PulsePoint.

17 News has a crew on scene and says the roadways are congested and some blocked off due to fire crews. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

