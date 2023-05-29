BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 2-alarm blaze had Kern County Fire Department douse the flames of a structure fire in Arvin Sunday.

KCFD received multiple calls of a structure fire at a commercial building in the 600 block of Tucker Street around 3 p.m. While fire crews were en route to the scene, Arvin Police officers began evacuating residents of nearby homes, threatened by the flames, KCFD said in a statement.

Flames from the structure fire also sparked a grass fire in a vacant lot across the street, which threatened more homes, KCFD said in a news release.

A fire two years ago in the same area burned down Peters Funeral Home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.