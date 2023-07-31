BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive black smoke column could be seen for miles after a two-alarm fire engulfed a home south of Bakersfield Sunday evening that displaced four residents and claimed the life of one dog, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at a home located in the 12000 block of Ashe Road south of Bakersfield, with an elderly homeowner and animals possibly inside. Fire personnel at the scene encountered a massive fire which consumed vehicles, brush and other equipment burning within the property, KCFD officials said in a release.

Fire crews said embers began to spread through the air and sparked other small fires away from the main blaze. A second alarm was requested to bring in the needed equipment and extra personnel to extinguish the fast moving fires, KCFD said.

Investigators confirmed no one was inside the residence. However, four people were displaced and one dog perished due to the fire.

The displaced residents are receiving support from Red Cross. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.