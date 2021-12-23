Structure fire breaks out overnight in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car and building caught fire early this morning in central Bakersfield.

The fire started as a car fire and quickly engulfed a building on Chester Avenue near 2nd street around 1:15 a.m., according to witnesses.

The garage that caught fire was connected to a marijuana dispensary, according to witnesses. Fire crews force entry into the building using an electric saw.

There is no word on the extent of the damage at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.