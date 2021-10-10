Strong winds in forecast for San Joaquin Valley, portions of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds are expected to arrive in the San Joaquin Valley and portions of Kern County late Sunday night and into Monday, prompting health advisories and cautions for motorists.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says the strong winds could blow dust, even cause power outages in some areas of the San Joaquin Valley. Westerly winds at 30 to 40 mph are expected in eastern Kern County. Gusts could reach up to 65 mph, the weather service said.

Air quality monitors recommend residents with respiratory conditions to stay indoors with windows and doors closed, avoiding exposure to the blowing dust.

For motorists, the National Weather Service says to treat blowing dust in roadways like fog and slow down or pull over to the side of the road until the dust clears.