String of fires under investigation in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least four fires have broken out since midnight in close proximity to each other in the East Bakersfield area.

It’s unclear if all the fires are related. Each occurred within blocks of each other.

The first blaze was reported at 11:59 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Rayburn Way, followed by a fire around midnight in the 4200 block of Country Club Drive. The next fire ignited at about 12:07 a.m. in the 3800 block of Brae Burn Drive.

Hours passed, then a fourth fire was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the 5500 block of College Avenue.