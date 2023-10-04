BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has recently been called the dog dumping capitol of California, but one local non-profit is doing its part in combatting the overpopulation crisis here at home.

Strength of Shadow Dog Rescue is partnering with the Spay Neuter Imperative Project, also known as SNIP, to host several low-cost spay and neuter clinics. The goal of the partnership is to not only offer services in much-needed areas throughout the county, but to promote responsible pet ownership.

“We’ve gotten to the point where even though rescue is great, and what Robbie, Jen and everyone at SOS as well as all the other rescues in Kern County do is amazing, but at this point, we can’t rescue our way out of this situation that we’re in in our shelters,” said Kandice Webb, Kern County Manager of SNIP.

The first clinic was held Wednesday at Bob’s Bait Bucket on Chester Avenue. Another clinic is scheduled for later this month, with four more scheduled in November, according to organizers.

For more details on the clinics, visit SOS’s website.