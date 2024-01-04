BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The start of 2024 is bringing new hope for animal advocates spreading awareness about pet overpopulation in Kern County.

On Jan. 4, S.O.S. Dog Rescue hosted a spay and neuter clinic in Oildale with help from Kern County Animal Services and Spay Neuter Imperative Project (SNIP). The rescue hosts most of the clinics in areas of town most impacted by stray dogs, according to officials.

Organizers say despite the program still being relatively new, it continues to see growth.

“October through December we actually ended with 577 animals that we provided surgery for through our program, and this is the first one of 2024 but we’re scheduled to do four or five a month hopefully throughout the whole year,” said Jennifer Haratani, with S.O.S. Dog Rescue.

Those interested in attending a clinic can learn more at their website.