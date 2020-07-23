Street racing may be cause of crash in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Witnesses to a violent crash in East Bakersfield say it appears to have been caused by street racing.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of Niles Street.

CHP reports two vehicles were involved in he collision, with one of them ending up inside a building near the corner at Niles Street and Isabell Road.

Reportedly a father and son were working inside the building at the time of the crash, severely injuring the father. The boy siffered minor injuries.

At least one person in the car was taken to a hospital.

We will update this story as we learn more information.