BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you enjoy shopping and strolling when the street lamps turn on, then maybe a new venue in East Bakersfield on the corner of Fairfax Street and Brundage Lane will be a treat for you.

The market opened up four weeks ago, and the organizers want everyone to drop by and take part in the festivities.

It’s a party there when the sun goes down.

Night markets — a trend in China first — have grown in popularity all over the world now here, in the United States.

“We thought, you know, why don’t we bring something like that over here to Bakersfield?” says Adriana Mercado, who says the East Bako Night Market was inspired by one in Los Angeles. “Especially over here on the east side, since we have nothing going on over here.”

Mercado says so far, it’s been a wild success, estimating the market sees hundreds of people stopping by.

“I don’t know about a number of how many people we expect,” says Mercado. “I just know we get a lot of people.”

But there’s more than just food and drink here.

“So we have people who custom make things like cups, shirts,” says Mercado. “There’s someone who even does handmade bags. We actually have a live DJ, it’s something we just started.”

But for those who indulge in food, there’s plenty of that too.

“Mini pancakes, mini waffles, candy, the chile candies, twisted potatoes, the Korean corn dogs,” says Mercado. “And many more, I just can’t think of them.”

With all the success so far, Mercado is thankful.

“I want to thank each and every one of them,” says Mercado. “If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here where we are, especially to our vendors who come out and set up in this heat.”

The night market runs every weekend, Friday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.