Street fair encourages holiday shoppers to ‘Buy Black’ from local Black-owned businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield branch of the NAACP is encouraging shoppers to “Buy Black” this holiday season.

The NAACP held a “Buy Black” street fair on Wible Road Saturday where Black entrepreneurs sold their goods. The goal of the street fair was to encourage residents to buy gifts from Black-owned businesses and help support them during this difficult time.

“We wanted to give back to the community,” Odessa Perkins, communications director of the NAACP, said. “The vendors out here are African-American women, children and men. So we are giving back, circulating the black dollar.”

Around the country, the Saturday after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday, but in Kern County it’s often referred to as Shop Local Saturday.