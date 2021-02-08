Stray boxers found wandering in Shafter rescued by Bakersfield shelter

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A dynamic duo has found a new home.

A 17 News viewer sent us a tip that two boxers were running loose in Shafter on Friday. The male and female were reportedly starving, with their ribs visible in photos that were sent to us. On Saturday night, the pair found hope, as Bakersfield Boxers & Bullies Rescue connected them with a foster family in Taft.

Anyone interested in adopting a boxer or pitbull or becoming a dog foster parent can visit bakersfieldboxersandbulliesrescue.org for more information.