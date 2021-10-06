Straw Hat Pizza returning to Bakersfield with 2 locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Straw Hat Pizza is set to return to Bakersfield with two locations.

The company has been in operation since 1959 but hasn’t been seen locally in decades. Coming soon signs are up in a shopping center on Ashe Road and Panama Lane in southwest Bakersfield. There are also signs up in the shopping center on Rosedale Highway and Calloway Drive in northwest Bakersfield, near Studio Movie Grill.

Straw Hat Pizza serves pizza, wings, burgers, pastas, calzones, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and desserts.

It is not yet known when the locations are expected to open.

For more information, visit strawhatpizza.com.