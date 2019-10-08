Strata Credit Union grants WWE tickets for 48th wish

A young WWE fan got his wish granted and the best seat in the house for Monday Night Raw at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Jared has cerebral palsy and because of his condition, it is very hard for him to enjoy a show.

His best friend, Cody Stone, accompanies him to events and shows and knows how difficult for Jared to get good seating.

So, Stone called Strata Credit Union, hoping one of it’s 70 wishes for 70 years of service in Kern County might help.

Both are huge WWE fans and now they will be able to truly enjoy the show.

Jared’s wish is Strata Credit Union’s 48th wish granted.