Meals on Wheels was granted a wish by Strata Credit Union as the company continues its quest to grant 70 wishes to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The wish was submitted by a driver for the program to help puchase blankets slippers and grooming supplies for Christmas for the seniors participating in the Meals on Wheels Program.

This was the 52nd wish granted by Strata Credit Union this year.

You can submit your own wish to Strata at its website.