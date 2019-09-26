Strata Credit Union gifts Toys for Tots needed storage unit

An organization that makes sure every child has a gift for Christmas got one for themselves Wednesday.

Strata Credit Union is granting 70 wishes in Kern County to celebrate its 70th anniversary and unveiled its gift for Marine Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots recently lost their old storage units so they had no place to put the toys they’ll be giving away to children.

That’s when Strata stepped up, working with Metro Storage to get Toys for Tots brand new units.

Darlene Doughty says when she received a call with the good news, she was in tears.

“When reality’s setting in its like, I’ve been blessed, I’m fortunate. It’s overwhelming,” she said.

Toys for Tots will have its 2019 kickoff on Monday. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Strata’s branch in Downtown Bakersfield at the corner of Truxtun Avenue and H Street.