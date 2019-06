BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KGET) — Strata Credit Union is up to 23 wishes now.

When Kern Federal Credit Union rebranded for its 70th anniversary as “Strata,” it launched a year-long campaign to grant 70 wishes around the community.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County was the recipient of the latest wish.

If you know an individual or organization in need of some help, nominations will be accepted online at Strata 70 Wishes.