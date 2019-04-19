Strata Credit Union fulfills 10 of the 70 wishes

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KGET) -- Strata Credit Union is up to 10 wishes now.

When Kern Federal Credit Union rebranded for its 70th anniversary as "Strata," it launched a year-long campaign to grant 70 wishes around the community.

And, wish #9 went towards sponsoring "FIELD" -- the program founded by labor activist Cesar Chavez to help latinos in rural communities.

Strata says you can support "FIELD" by purchasing tickets to the 3rd Annual Cesar Chavez breakfast.

The breakfast will take place April 24, and for more information or to purchase tickets call 825-7502.

Wish #10 went to the Kern Bridges Youth Homes, a non-profit organization who has dedicated to providing a safe, stable and consistent environment for children ages 0-21 years old.

Kern Bridges is in need of funding, building maintenance support and in-kind contributions.