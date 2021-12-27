Storm watch: Grapevine, Hwy 58, Hwy 178 still open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The storm has arrived in Kern County but all major roadways remain open for now.

Grapevine

Heavy snow and rain have begun falling on the Grapevine but are not sticking to the roadway at this time, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said it’s important not to speed in stormy conditions. “Speeding plus wet roadway can lead to hydroplaning and crashing. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination safely,” CHP Fort Tejon said in a tweet.

The storm is hitting the Grapevine with rain mixed with snow. I cannot stress enough the importance to slow down and not speed in these conditions. Speeding plus wet roadway can lead to hydroplaning and crashing. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination safely. pic.twitter.com/ToYdyocIfT — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) December 27, 2021

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 2 inches of snow over Tejon Pass from this afternoon into Tuesday morning. They also warn drivers to expect delays. Caltrans put out a tweet with tips for drivers who will be making the trip over the pass.

🌧❄️WINTER STORM WARNING❄️🌧@NWSHanford is forecasting up to 2" snow today (12/27) through Tuesday (12/28) morning on I-5 in the Tejon Pass. Make sure you are PREPARED and read our driving tips 👇 in case of a highway closure. PLAN on using US 101 as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/6lb3gtL3L9 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 27, 2021

Highway 58

The National Weather Service is forecasting 3 to 5 inches of snow along Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Pass Monday night. They warn drivers to expect delays or possible road closures.

Three to five inches of snow is expected along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass Monday and Monday night, resulting in the likelihood of travel delays and/or road closures. If you must travel, allow plenty of time to reach your destination. #CAwx #Tehachapi pic.twitter.com/IpS5DJIQ36 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 27, 2021

Highway 178

There are reports of snow in the Walker Pass area on Highway 178 but the roads remain open, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Other Roads

There is a closure at Calgary Drive and Highway 155, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CAL OES has these tips for driving in winter weather road conditions:

Allow yourself enough time to get to your destination

Keep windshield and windows clear

Reduce your speed

Eliminate distractoins

Turn on headlights

This story will be updated.