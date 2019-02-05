Local News

Storm expected to impact Grapevine, mountain passes overnight

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 11:59 PM PST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 05:58 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Update 5:55 a.m. CHP is pacing traffic over the Grapevine due to snow/ice. 

Another storm is expected to come through Kern County, especially affecting the mountain passes with snow.

Parts of the Bakersfield reported heavy hail and some rain on Monday afternoon. Motorists reported icy conditions along Highway 58 heading into Keene.

On Monday night, Bear Valley Springs had about an inch of snowfall.

CHP is alerting motorists that the expected snowfall could prompt a closure of the Grapevine. 

Caltrans is also reminding drivers to practice safe driving on the roads and offers the following tips.

We are going to use this page to update you on affected roads and road closures.

