Storm expected to impact Grapevine, mountain passes overnight

Feb. 4, 2019: Snowfall is expected to affect the Grapevine overnight.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Update 5:55 a.m. CHP is pacing traffic over the Grapevine due to snow/ice.

Another storm is expected to come through Kern County, especially affecting the mountain passes with snow.

Parts of the Bakersfield reported heavy hail and some rain on Monday afternoon. Motorists reported icy conditions along Highway 58 heading into Keene.

On Monday night, Bear Valley Springs had about an inch of snowfall.

CHP is alerting motorists that the expected snowfall could prompt a closure of the Grapevine.

We are expecting heavy snow on the Grapevine tomorrow. Expect delays and be prepared for a possible closure.#operationsnowflake — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 5, 2019

Caltrans is also reminding drivers to practice safe driving on the roads and offers the following tips.

❄️🚗Winter & wet weather driving:

✅Wipers on, lights on

✅Slow down, give yourself more time

✅Take chains to the mountains

✅Carry food, water, blankets & emergency kit

✅Keep your gas tank full

✅Turn on your headlights to see & be seen

✅Don't drive through flooded areas — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) February 4, 2019

We are going to use this page to update you on affected roads and road closures.