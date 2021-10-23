Storm could cause flash flooding in burn areas in Kern mountains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm is poised to drop more than an inch of rain in Bakersfield and could potentially cause flash flooding in burn areas in the Kern County mountains.

Forecasters predict the storm will arrive in Kern County on Sunday night into Monday. Kern officials advised residents in Wofford Heights, Pala Ranches and others who live in areas near drainages below the French Fire burn scar, they could be impacted by potential mud and debris flow.

Residents are advised to avoid entering the path of any mud or water flow they may find. They can be deceivingly powerful, officials say.

One rainfall projection model shows Bakersfield could see over 1.3 inches of rain from the storm, with a little more than an 1.5 inches in areas like Delano, and a little less than 1.5 inches in Wasco and Shafter.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says much of the precipitation is expected to fall late Sunday night into Monday morning.