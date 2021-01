BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The winter storm that brought snow, pummeling Central Valley mountains is good news for ski resorts.

China Peak Ski Resort north of Fresno in the Sierra Nevada mountains recieved nearly 3 feet of snow since Tuesday night. They expect to double that amount by Thursday evening.

The fresh snowfall is also good for area farmers as some of the runoff from the Sierra snowpack will be used to irrigate crops in the summer.