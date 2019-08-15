‘Storm Area 51’ group leader now wants to throw ‘Alien Stock’ festival instead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local mastermind behind a social media post to storm Area 51 to “see them aliens” wants to party near the military base instead.

Matty Roberts, a 21-year-old from Bakersfield, says he created the original meme on Facebook, which quickly snowballed into a nationwide phenomenon.

Some two million people signed up to break into the top secret military base to see what secrets are inside … maybe even extra terrestial life.

The group prompted a warning from the Air Force telling people to stay out.

Roberts, however, said has a backup plan: Alien Stock — a music and food festival, like Woodstock, about 27 miles from the base in the town of Rachel, Nevada.

“It is definitely a lot safer of an option than rushing a military base which is really what I’m going for here, because I don’t want anyone to get hurt because of a joke I made when I was bored at 2 am,” Roberts said.

“I think this is going to be a much better alternative.”

So far, only one band, Wiley Savage, has signed up.

Roberts claims surprise announcements are coming.

But the town of Rachel, Nevadda doesn’t seem to be as excited as Roberts for Alien Stock.

Since July, the official website of Rachel, Nevada posted a warning that the nearest gas station is 50 miles away and that there is limited cell or wireless internet service. Plus, no credit card processing, so visitors have to bring cash.

Another warning has recently been added saying locals will step up and protect their property, because law enforcement will be overwhelmed.

“This is not a good time to visit and experience the town of Rachel,” the website says.