Stories on the Sidewalk, where theater meets history, returns Saturday with 9 portrayals of local figures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An artsy and educational tradition of fairly recent vintage is back this weekend as Kern County moves cautiously away from pandemic restrictions. It’s called Stories on the Sidewalk and it has the advantage of built-in social distancing.

This is the third annual event.

The Arts Council of Kern will turn a five-block stretch of K Street into a walking theater of sorts.

Nine actors portraying nine actual characters from Kern County history will give 5-minute monologues. Among the characters: labor rights leader Cesar Chavez, railroad man William Hood, educator-legislator Dorothy Donohoe, hillbilly entertainer Fred Maddox of the Maddox Brothers and Rose, and Dust Bowl refugees.

Ticket holders — in small groups sent out at 10 minute intervals — can take it all in Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. each day. The last groups go out at 1:40 p.m.

The show begins at the Betty Younger Sculpture Garden at 1330 Truxtun Ave. Tickets are $10 per person.